It was a great honor to discuss the piece “President Trump Will Keep U.S. Steel American-Owned, American-Made” with Dr. Peter Navarro on War Room recently. I co-authored the piece with Joanna Wischer.

The War Room segment can be viewed here: https://rumble.com/v5i2ijx-adam-molon-us-steel-buyout-by-japanese-company-is-major-national-security-t.html

As the piece notes, “U.S. Steel’s pending acquisition by Japan’s Nippon Steel is opposed by rank-and-file steelworkers and the United Steelworkers (USW) union alike.”

The geopolitical intelligence firm Horizon Advisory reports that Nippon Steel directly owns operations in China that share both technology and production expertise with China’s industrial base, and that “Nippon’s pervasive integration in China’s steel sector today guarantees that Nippon also supports the literal naval buildup that Beijing’s globally dominant shipbuilding industry has led and that the People’s Liberation Army draws on, increasingly, to project power globally.”

During the War Room segment, Dr. Navarro describes how he worked with Wilbur Ross and President Trump in 2018, against pushback from others, to impose groundbreaking steel and aluminum tariffs.

I note that the tariffs that President Trump and Dr. Navarro implemented during the first Trump administration are an absolutely monumental achievement for our nation, for our national security, and for American workers, and that Americans in the Steel Belt cannot wait to see what President Trump and Dr. Navarro will achieve during the second Trump administration.