Dr. Peter Navarro’s tweet of my piece exposing outright corruption at PBS Frontline.

Hello, and welcome to NewSentry!

My name is Adam Molon, and I’m an independent writer and journalist. I’ve recently written as a guest columnist for Dr. Peter Navarro’s “Taking Back Trump’s America” substack.

I’ve also exposed extreme bias and explicit, outright corruption at taxpayer-funded PBS Frontline. This includes the continued, direct, and vocal support of PBS Frontline by senior leadership at Columbia Journalism School, my alma mater.

An Indiana native and steelworker’s son, I’ve lived in both democratic Taiwan and totalitarian China, and previously worked inside establishment media at CNBC headquarters before becoming an independent journalist. I exercised my right to peacefully protest election fraud in Washington, D.C. on January 6th, 2021.

My first piece in The Epoch Times, “Why I’m Protesting for the First Time on Jan. 6,” was published on the day of the protest. I note in the piece that a crucial reason for President Trump’s success in helping American citizens, rather than special interest groups and the political establishment, is simple: He is not beholden to the establishment.

Because I’m an independent journalist, I am similarly not beholden to establishment media, tackling important issues head-on and reporting hard truths without fear of being fired by a media organization that is compelled to toe the establishment line.

My published work discussing the January 6th protests and documentation of results-changing fraud in the 2020 presidential election was censored by Big Tech companies like Facebook and LinkedIn. But I marched on—I won’t be silenced. And, as someone who has experienced life in totalitarian China, I have exposed this censorship to stand up for our right to free speech in the United States.

My articles condemning censorship include, “I’m Sounding the Alarm: PRC-Style Censorship Has Arrived in the United States”; “An Inconvenient Post: How I Was Censored in a Facebook Group for Journalists”; and “As an American, I Was Censored in China: Now I’m Being Censored in My Own Country.”

My work has been posted to social media by President Trump; Trump White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Dr. Peter Navarro; and Jeff Clark, U.S. Assistant Attorney General from 2018 to 2021. It is also featured on the website of National Taiwan University. Here are some highlights.

A tweet regarding my appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room to discuss my piece , “President Trump, My Answer to Your Messages: Dr. Peter Navarro for Vice President.”

A message from Jeff Clark, retweeting an interview with him published to Dr. Navarro’s substack (“Interview with Trump Admin Asst. AG Jeff Clark: ‘I Want to See the DOJ Reformed Across the Board’).

Jeff Clark, after viewing documentation of PBS Frontline ’s explicit, outright corruption that I brought to his attention, observes that Frontline is “completely for sale.”

My piece “Taiwan Has a Soul” featured on the website of National Taiwan University, where I studied abroad.

My first report on NewSentry, “Anti-Trump, Columbia-Backed PBS Frontline Is Explicitly Corrupt, “Completely for Sale,” can be read here. A short summary of this report is published in American Thinker. A follow-up piece showing in detail how senior leadership at Frontline and Columbia Journalism School is fleeing accountability in the wake of my report is published to NewSentry, and a piece consolidating my reporting so far is published to Dr. Navarro’s substack.

To help me continue to speak truth to power as an independent journalist, please consider becoming a subscriber and sharing NewSentry with others.

You will find content about topics like these:

Making America Great Again;

restoring fairness and integrity to journalism;

standing up for American workers like my father;

fighting against election fraud;

securing true justice for persecuted January 6th political prisoners;

stopping the weaponization of government against President Trump and his supporters;

standing against the aggression of totalitarian China;

taking down the Chinese Communist Party (CCP);

keeping democratic Taiwan free;

and defending freedom of speech and press against censorship.

If you’re interested in learning more about my background and life experience, my origin story is available in the piece “Dispatch from Quemoy: My Journey to the Front Lines of Freedom,” which was posted to Twitter/X by Dr. Navarro.

I have quite a few ideas for upcoming pieces to publish on this Substack, and welcome any thoughts, ideas, or suggestions that you have, as well as any comments and (constructive) criticisms.

Thank you for reading and subscribing. Your support goes a long way for truth and freedom in America.

We are the new guard.

E-mail: NewSentry@substack.com