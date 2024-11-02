NewSentry
President Trump, the rising tide
This is my latest piece, published in American Thinker. Please share and get out the vote for President Trump!
11 hrs ago
•
Adam Molon
31
October 2024
To Stop the Fentanyl Epidemic and Boost U.S. Manufacturing, End the De Minimis Loophole
This is my latest piece, published to Townhall.com, on how a second Trump administration can stop the fentanyl epidemic and boost U.S.
Oct 23
•
Adam Molon
2
It was a great honor to discuss the piece “President Trump Will Keep U.S.
Oct 20
•
Adam Molon
2
President Trump Will Make the Forgotten Longshore Workers of America Prosperous Again
Everybody remembers the forgotten men and women of America after they’re no longer there.
Oct 4
•
Joanna M. Wischer
and
Adam Molon
8
In VP Debate, Tim Walz Tongue-Tied on Alleged Tiananmen Lies, Shows He Can’t Be Trusted
Tuesday’s vice presidential debate was a resounding win for President Trump’s running mate J.D.
Oct 3
•
Joanna M. Wischer
and
Adam Molon
7
President Trump Will Keep U.S. Steel American-Owned, American-Made
Recently, both President Biden and Vice President Harris bizarrely flip-flopped on their vow to block Japan’s Nippon Steel from acquiring one of our…
Oct 1
•
Joanna M. Wischer
and
Adam Molon
8
September 2024
Why This Election’s Vice President Choice Matters
Honored to be credited as a contributor in this article by Dr.
Sep 29
•
Adam Molon
4
Exposing the Financial Backers of The Lincoln Project: Google, Wal-Mart Heir, and More
Anti-Trump PAC Drags Honest Abe's Good Name Through the Mud
Sep 24
•
Adam Molon
5
An Unsettling 'Money Pot' Parallel Between Accused CCP Agent Linda Sun, VP Candidate Tim Walz
Caption: A 1994 Nebraska newspaper article detailing Tim Walz’s honeymoon in China.
Published on Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America
•
Sep 9
Segment with Dr. Navarro on War Room: Exposing How Accused CCP Agent Infiltrated The Top Levels Of NY Politics
On Wednesday, I appeared with Dr.
Sep 6
•
Adam Molon
4
Tiananmen Tim Walz, our Manchurian VP candidate
Will he put China first or America first?
Sep 4
•
Adam Molon
5
July 2024
Interview with Trump Admin Asst. AG Jeff Clark: “I Want to See the DOJ Reformed Across the Board”
Late on Saturday, approaching midnight, I received a notification on my phone.
Published on Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America
•
Jul 17
