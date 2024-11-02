NewSentry

President Trump, the rising tide
This is my latest piece, published in American Thinker. Please share and get out the vote for President Trump!
  
Adam Molon
October 2024

To Stop the Fentanyl Epidemic and Boost U.S. Manufacturing, End the De Minimis Loophole
This is my latest piece, published to Townhall.com, on how a second Trump administration can stop the fentanyl epidemic and boost U.S.
  
Adam Molon
Segment with Dr. Peter Navarro on War Room: U.S. Steel Buyout By Japanese Company Is Major National Security Threat
It was a great honor to discuss the piece “President Trump Will Keep U.S.
  
Adam Molon
President Trump Will Make the Forgotten Longshore Workers of America Prosperous Again
Everybody remembers the forgotten men and women of America after they’re no longer there.
  
Joanna M. Wischer
 and 
Adam Molon
In VP Debate, Tim Walz Tongue-Tied on Alleged Tiananmen Lies, Shows He Can’t Be Trusted
Tuesday’s vice presidential debate was a resounding win for President Trump’s running mate J.D.
  
Joanna M. Wischer
 and 
Adam Molon
President Trump Will Keep U.S. Steel American-Owned, American-Made
Recently, both President Biden and Vice President Harris bizarrely flip-flopped on their vow to block Japan’s Nippon Steel from acquiring one of our…
  
Joanna M. Wischer
 and 
Adam Molon

September 2024

Why This Election’s Vice President Choice Matters
Honored to be credited as a contributor in this article by Dr.
  
Adam Molon
Exposing the Financial Backers of The Lincoln Project: Google, Wal-Mart Heir, and More
Anti-Trump PAC Drags Honest Abe's Good Name Through the Mud
  
Adam Molon
An Unsettling 'Money Pot' Parallel Between Accused CCP Agent Linda Sun, VP Candidate Tim Walz
Caption: A 1994 Nebraska newspaper article detailing Tim Walz’s honeymoon in China.
Published on Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America  
Segment with Dr. Navarro on War Room: Exposing How Accused CCP Agent Infiltrated The Top Levels Of NY Politics
On Wednesday, I appeared with Dr.
  
Adam Molon
Tiananmen Tim Walz, our Manchurian VP candidate
Will he put China first or America first?
  
Adam Molon

July 2024

